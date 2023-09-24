How to Watch Chargers vs. Vikings Game Live Online on Sept. 24, 2023: TV & Streaming

Someone is going to get their first win in this matchup of teams with higher expectations than 0-2 starts. Quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have lost twice by a total of five points, including a three-point loss in overtime last week. On the other side, the Minnesota Vikings have lost both of their games by a total of nine points. One of them has to come out on top on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET. See who it is exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium | 401 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415

U.S. Bank Stadium | 401 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

About Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Herbert signed an extension in the offseason to join the ranks of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, and the Chargers have surrounded him with quality skill players. Kenan Allen is the top wideout and has 14 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns, while Mike Williams also has performed well with 12 catches for 128 yards. But the Chargers were not helped when star running back Austin Ekeler missed last week’s overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury. Ekeler, who has more touchdowns in the past two years than anyone in the league, is questionable for this week. In his place is Joshua Kelley, who is averaging 65 yards a game in his sted and has scored one. Derwin James and the defense have had trouble slowing the opposition and will face a formidable passing attack this week.

That air assult for Minnestoa is led by quarterback Kirk Cousins. Plenty of the attention, however, is rightfully bestowed upon wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has 20 receptions for 309 yards. Rookie wideout Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson each have two touchdown catches to give opponents plenty to cover. The Vikings’ run game got a boost this week with the trade from Cam Akers, but the team expressed confidence in starter Alexander Mattison - who has just 62 yards rushing through two games. On the other side of the ball, the name to watch is linebacker Danielle Hunter, who has accumulated four sacks already.

How to Stream the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Week 3 Matchup

Fans can sign up to stream FOX with a live TV streaming service. Of the six live TV streaming services available, five of them offer FOX in most locations.

Can you stream Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

Save $20 Now $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Can you stream Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers on DIRECTV STREAM?

Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Fubo?

Tune in for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on Fox with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream all of the linear channels that stream NFL games; ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can you stream Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Hulu Live TV?

Enjoy the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with its new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, which carry all of the NFL games available on linear channels.

Can You Stream Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109 or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

Can You Stream Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL+?

If the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.