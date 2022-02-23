How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Golden Gophers face the #15 Wisconsin Badgers from Williams Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

The Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Minnesota vs. Wisconsin on fuboTV?

You can watch the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Minnesota vs. Wisconsin on Sling TV?

You can watch the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Minnesota vs. Wisconsin on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Minnesota vs. Wisconsin on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Minnesota vs. Wisconsin on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Minnesota vs. Wisconsin on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game.

Can you stream Minnesota vs. Wisconsin on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Preview: Davis leads No. 13 Wisconsin against Minnesota after 25-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 4-12 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -4.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Wisconsin faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Jonathan Davis scored 25 points in Wisconsin’s 77-63 win against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Golden Gophers have gone 8-5 at home. Minnesota is 6-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Badgers are 12-4 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 19-5 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Badgers won the last matchup 66-60 on Jan. 30. Davis scored 16 points to help lead the Badgers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Golden Gophers. Payton Willis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Davis is scoring 20.9 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.