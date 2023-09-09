How to Watch Arizona vs. Mississippi State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Arizona Wildcats are leaving the desert and heading to the southeast as they will face off against the No. 20 Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Pac-12 vs. SEC matchup from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Arizona Wildcats

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Davis Wade Stadium | 90 B. S. Hood Rd, Mississippi State, MS 39762

Davis Wade Stadium | 90 B. S. Hood Rd, Mississippi State, MS 39762 TV: SEC Network

SEC Network

Sling is just $20 for your first month

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Mississippi State vs. Arizona Game

The Mississippi State vs. Arizona game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Arizona on Sling TV?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Arizona game on SEC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Arizona on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Arizona game on SEC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

$74.99+ / month directv.com/stream

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Arizona on Fubo?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Arizona game on SEC Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Arizona on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Arizona game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

$69.99 / month hulu.com

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Arizona on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Arizona game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Arizona on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Mississippi State vs. Arizona game on the streaming service.

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Game Preview: Mississippi State, Arizona look to follow up lopsided wins in matchup of Pac-12, SEC teams

Arizona (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC)

Line: Mississippi State by 9 1/2 according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook.

Series: Mississippi State leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Both schools aim to follow up dominant opening wins over FCS opponents. Arizona routed Northern Arizona 38-3 and looks to avenge last year’s 39-17 loss to the Bulldogs. Mississippi State blew out Southeastern Louisiana 48-7.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona quarterback Jayden De Laura vs. Mississippi State’s pass defense. The junior passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns and dashed 53 yards for another score against NAU. De Laura has 7,352 career yards passing and 56 touchdowns between Arizona and Washington State. The Bulldogs’ defense started strong for first-year coordinator Matt Brock, holding SLU to just 125 yards passing and 208 overall. They rank 15th nationally. Linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson continued their stifling play with 14 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles with a recovery.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona senior receiver Jacob Cowing had a 4-yard touchdown among three catches last week to extend his streak with at least one reception to 45 games, the nation’s longest active. He was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-American second team after leading the Pac-12 with 85 receptions for 1,034 yards (fourth) and seven TDs (second) last season.

Mississippi State’s Jo’Quavious Marks rushed for a career-best 127 yards and two touchdowns, the first Bulldogs running back to break the century mark since Kylin Hill’s 137 against Mississippi in November 2019. He also caught four passes for 59 yards. His 195 career receptions are just five shy of breaking MSU’s school record.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Arizona is 1-6-1 all-time against the SEC. … Tacario Davis returned Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei’s blocked field goal 85 yards for a touchdown against NAU, the Wildcats’ first return since 2002 and the Pac-12’s longest since at least 1996. … The three points allowed marked Arizona’s fewest since topping California 10-3 in 2021. … Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers needs 32 yards to surpass Kentucky’s Jared Lorenzen (10,637) for 10th on the SEC’s total yardage list. … MSU ranks 18th nationally in scoring. … The Bulldogs converted four red zone chances for 24 points, including a blocked punt returned for a TD. … The Bulldogs committed just one penalty against SLU, its fewest since October 2018 against Auburn.