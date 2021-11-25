How to Watch Louisville vs. Mississippi State Game Live Online on November 25, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the Mississippi State Bulldogs face the Louisville Cardinals from Baha Mar Convention Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Louisville Cardinals

The Mississippi State vs. Louisville game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on fuboTV?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Mississippi State vs. Louisville Live Stream

Louisville vs. Mississippi State Game Preview: Miss. St., Louisville meet in Bahamas

Louisville (3-1) vs. Mississippi State (4-0)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville and Mississippi State are set to square off in a postseason game. Mississippi State earned a 66-46 win over Morehead State on Sunday, while Louisville won 73-67 against Detroit on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Iverson Molinar is averaging 15.8 points, four rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Complementing Molinar is Shakeel Moore, who is accounting for 13.8 points and three steals per game. The Cardinals have been led by Noah Locke, who is averaging 16 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Molinar has directly created 41 percent of all Mississippi State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinals have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has an assist on 47 of 91 field goals (51.6 percent) across its past three contests while Louisville has assists on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Mississippi State has held opposing teams to 52 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.