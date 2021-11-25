 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Louisville vs. Mississippi State Game Live Online on November 25, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the Mississippi State Bulldogs face the Louisville Cardinals from Baha Mar Convention Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Louisville Cardinals

The Mississippi State vs. Louisville game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on fuboTV?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game.

Can you stream Mississippi State vs. Louisville on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Mississippi State vs. Louisville game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $94.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $94.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Mississippi State vs. Louisville Live Stream

Louisville vs. Mississippi State Game Preview: Miss. St., Louisville meet in Bahamas

Louisville (3-1) vs. Mississippi State (4-0)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville and Mississippi State are set to square off in a postseason game. Mississippi State earned a 66-46 win over Morehead State on Sunday, while Louisville won 73-67 against Detroit on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Iverson Molinar is averaging 15.8 points, four rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Complementing Molinar is Shakeel Moore, who is accounting for 13.8 points and three steals per game. The Cardinals have been led by Noah Locke, who is averaging 16 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Molinar has directly created 41 percent of all Mississippi State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinals have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has an assist on 47 of 91 field goals (51.6 percent) across its past three contests while Louisville has assists on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Mississippi State has held opposing teams to 52 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.