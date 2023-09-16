How to Watch Kansas State vs. Missouri 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Two undefeated Power 5 teams will face off in a non-conference matchup in Columbia, Missouri this afternoon as the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats from the Big 12 take on the SEC’s Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 12 noon ET. The Tigers have opened their season with wins over two FCS opponents while the Wildcats have beaten FCS’s Southeast Missouri State and Group of 5 school Troy. So Saturday will be a big step up in competition for both squads. Don’t miss any of the action on SEC Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Missouri Tigers vs. Kansas State Wildcats

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 12 noon ET

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 12 noon ET Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium | 600 E Stadium Blvd. Columbia, MO 65211

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium | 600 E Stadium Blvd. Columbia, MO 65211 TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Missouri and Kansas State Game?

The Missouri vs. Kansas State game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Kansas State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Kansas State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Kansas State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Kansas State game on SEC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Kansas State on Fubo?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Kansas State game on SEC Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Kansas State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Kansas State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Missouri vs. Kansas State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Kansas State game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Kansas State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Missouri vs. Kansas State game on the streaming service.