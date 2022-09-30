How to Watch ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Killing Eve director Damon Thomas’s newest movie “My Best Friend's Exorcism” will premiere Friday, Sept. 30 exclusively on Prime Video. The dark comedy is an adaptation of the 2016 novel of the same name by Grady Hendrix. Being young and in high school is hard enough as it is, much less with added mood swings and irritability from demonic possession. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ Premiere

About ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’

It’s the year 1988 and best friends Abby (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller) are tasked with getting rid of a demon and fighting off the devil… all while being expected to keep their friendship intact, all thanks to a questionable decision to go skinny-dipping in the evening. With Gretchen battling demons inside and out, it’s up to her 4th-grade best friend Abby to save her.

This gives a whole new meaning to the idea of helping your friends battle their demons, but that is a lot to ask of a high school sophomore. Their friendship is strong, but is it strong enough to overpower the devil? If you don’t already have Amazon Prime Video, you can watch ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ for free with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

