How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on October 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche

In New Jersey, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a (buy-link: directv-stream text: 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM], while in Colorado the game is on Altitude, which is also on DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch Devils and Avs games on those channels with fuboTV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche game on MSG Sportsnet and Altitude with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ESPN and TNT and can add NHL Network with their Premier Tier.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche on fuboTV?

Customers in Denver and New Jersey, can watch the New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche game on MSG SportsNet and Altitude. With fuboTV, you can also watch games that air on ESPN and can get NHL Network as part of their Sports Plus Add-on.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Denver, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch this New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche game with Sling TV, since they don’t carry MSG Sportsnet and Altitude. Throughout the season, you can watch games with Sling that are available on ESPN, TNT, and NHL Network.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche on Hulu Live TV?

No, you can’t watch this New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche game with Hulu Live TV, since they don’t carry MSG Sportsnet and Altitude. During the NHL season, Hulu Live TV will carry games that air on ESPN, TNT, ESPN+, and select NBC Sports RSNs.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche on YouTube TV?

No, you can’t watch this New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche game with YouTube TV, since they don’t carry MSG Sportsnet and Altitude. With YouTube TV, you can only watch games that air on ESPN, TNT, and select NBC Sports RSNs.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Colorado visits the New Jersey after shootout victory

Colorado Avalanche (4-2-1, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout.

New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall and a 16-20-5 record in home games last season. The Devils committed 3.3 penalties per game and served 8.1 penalty minutes per game last season.

Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 33-15-3 record in road games last season. The Avalanche scored 308 goals while giving up 232 last season for a +76 goal differential.

INJURIES: Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Avalanche: Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).