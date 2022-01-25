How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Stars face the Devils, seek 4th straight win

Dallas Stars (21-16-2, fifth in the Central) vs. New Jersey Devils (15-20-5, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +109, Stars -131; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against New Jersey.

The Devils have gone 10-9-3 in home games. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 13.

The Stars are 7-12-1 on the road. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Roope Hintz with 18.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bratt has 36 total points for the Devils, 13 goals and 23 assists. Jack Hughes has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Hintz leads the Stars with 18 goals and has 34 points. Jason Robertson has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Stars: None listed.