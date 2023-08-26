How to Watch 2022 : UMass vs. New Mexico State Game Live Without Cable

The 2023 college football season kicks off this Saturday! The action-packed Week 0 schedule includes seven FBS showdowns, and one to watch is unfolding in Las Cruces, N.M. Aggie Memorial Stadium sets the stage for an exciting clash between the New Mexico State Aggies and the UMass Minutemen. These teams went head-to-head last year in Amherst, with NMSU securing a 10-point victory. Now, both squads are eager to kick off their 2023 journey on a high note. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service, and starts at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 26.

New Mexico State Aggies vs. Massachusetts Minutemen

When : Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET TV : ESPN

: ESPN Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The New Mexico State Aggies vs. Massachusetts Minutemen game will be streaming on ESPN.

Massachusetts vs. New Mexico State Game Day Preview

UMass boasts returning firepower on both offense and defense. Don Brown’s squad brings back four offensive line starters, hinting at a potential strength. Quarterback Brady Olson is back after leading the team’s snaps under center in 2022. However, he’ll face competition from Taisun Phommachanh, a talented transfer from Clemson and Georgia Tech.

On the defensive front, UMass leans on Brown’s renowned defensive prowess. The Minutemen held opponents to just 175.3 passing yards per game last season. They tallied 71 tackles for loss and nine interceptions, led by standout returnees Jordan Mahoney and Gerrell Johnson. The addition of safety Dashaun Jenkins from Ole Miss adds to their defensive arsenal. UMass, though, will be facing a New Mexico State offense that had its struggles. The Aggies struggled to find success through the air last year, completing only 52.1% of passes and averaging less than 170 passing yards per game in 2022.

New Mexico State closed out 2022 on a high, with six wins in the last seven games, including a Quick Lane Bowl victory. A big part of that success was dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia, who raked in over 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2022. Pavia excelled late in the season, leading FBS in QBR after October 1. Over the final six games, he averaged an impressive 10.2 yards per pass attempt with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. Pavia also showcased his rushing skills, generating 67.7 rushing yards per game during that stretch. His standout performance came in a dominant win over Liberty, where he threw for 339 yards and six touchdowns.

Pavia’s a key player in the ground game, but New Mexico State’s returning a strong backfield duo in Star Thomas and Jamoni Jones. The Aggies averaged more than 160 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry in 2022. Additionally, four of their top five wide receivers are back in the mix under the guidance of coach Jerry Kill. With a 4-2 ATS record in Las Cruces last season, the Aggies are looking solid in this matchup.