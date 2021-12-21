How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on December 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Detroit faces New York on 7-game road skid

Detroit Pistons (5-24, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (13-17, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will look to break its seven-game road skid when the Pistons take on New York.

The Knicks are 8-14 in Eastern Conference games. New York allows 107.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Pistons are 4-14 against conference opponents. Detroit gives up 109.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 19.6 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 13.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for New York.

Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 105.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 103.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Miles McBride: out (health and safety protocols), Obi Toppin: out (health and safety protocols), RJ Barrett: out (health and safety protocols), Kevin Knox II: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Rose: day to day (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: out (health and safety protocols), Quentin Grimes: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).