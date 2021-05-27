How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 27, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies

When: Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and SportsNet NY

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

New York and Colorado will square off on Thursday.

The Mets are 12-5 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .356.

The Rockies have gone 3-18 away from home. The Colorado offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-1. Miguel Castro notched his first victory and Tomas Nido went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Chi Chi Gonzalez took his third loss for Colorado.

Rockies: German Marquez (3-4, 4.82 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)