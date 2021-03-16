 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros Spring Training Game on March 16, 2021 Live Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros

If you are a Mets fan, in the New York area, the game will air on SNY. If you want to stream Mets games on SportsNet NY all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If you are a Astros fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Southwest all season long, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.  It is also available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy