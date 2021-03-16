How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros Spring Training Game on March 16, 2021 Live Online Without Cable

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT

TV: SportsNet NY

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

If you are a Mets fan, in the New York area, the game will air on SNY. If you want to stream Mets games on SportsNet NY all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If you are a Astros fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Southwest all season long, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available with a subscription to AT&T TV.