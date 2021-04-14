MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies Live Stream on April 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, SportsNet NY, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- When: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, SportsNet NY, and MLB Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, while in New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|SportsNet NY
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|MLB Network
|≥ $84.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia, SportsNet NY, and MLB Network + 31 Top Cable Channels