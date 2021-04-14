 Skip to Content
The Streamable
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies Live Stream on April 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, SportsNet NY, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, while in New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia, SportsNet NY, and MLB Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and MLB Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

