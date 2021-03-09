 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Game Live on SportsNet NY on March 9, 2021

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST, the New York Mets face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In the New York area, the game is streaming on SNY, all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If you are a Cardinals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Midwest all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan.  It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

