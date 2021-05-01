 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Tigers vs. Yankees Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-1, 3.27 ERA, .82 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) and Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 21 will pitch.

The Yankees are 5-7 in home games in 2020. New York’s team on-base percentage of .314 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with an OBP of .375.

The Tigers have gone 4-10 away from home. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .255 is last in the American League. Robbie Grossman leads the lineup with an OBP of .352.

The Yankees won the last meeting 10-0. Gerrit Cole earned his fourth victory and Judge went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for New York. Tarik Skubal took his fourth loss for Detroit.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit Plus≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit Plus≥ $84.99------
YES Network≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.