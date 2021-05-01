How to Watch Tigers vs. Yankees Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options
On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers
- When: Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, and YES Network
- Stream: Watch with
In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.
Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-1, 3.27 ERA, .82 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) and Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 21 will pitch.
The Yankees are 5-7 in home games in 2020. New York’s team on-base percentage of .314 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with an OBP of .375.
The Tigers have gone 4-10 away from home. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .255 is last in the American League. Robbie Grossman leads the lineup with an OBP of .352.
The Yankees won the last meeting 10-0. Gerrit Cole earned his fourth victory and Judge went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for New York. Tarik Skubal took his fourth loss for Detroit.
