How to Watch Tigers vs. Yankees Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-1, 3.27 ERA, .82 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) and Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 21 will pitch.

The Yankees are 5-7 in home games in 2020. New York’s team on-base percentage of .314 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with an OBP of .375.

The Tigers have gone 4-10 away from home. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .255 is last in the American League. Robbie Grossman leads the lineup with an OBP of .352.

The Yankees won the last meeting 10-0. Gerrit Cole earned his fourth victory and Judge went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for New York. Tarik Skubal took his fourth loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option