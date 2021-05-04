How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Series Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

When: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: YES Network and ESPN

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network.

In Houston, the game is streaming on ESPN.

Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) and Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) will pitch.

New York heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Corey Kluber. Kluber went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Detroit.

The Yankees are 7-7 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 37 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Aaron Judge leads them with seven, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Astros are 8-6 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .330.