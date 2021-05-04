 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Series Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

  • When: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
  • TV: YES Network and ESPN
  • Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) and Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) will pitch.

New York heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Corey Kluber. Kluber went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Detroit.

The Yankees are 7-7 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 37 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Aaron Judge leads them with seven, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Astros are 8-6 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .330.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $84.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.