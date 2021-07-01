MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (5-4, 4.95 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -177, Angels +151; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: DJ LeMahieu is riding a 13-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Los Angeles.

The Yankees are 22-20 in home games in 2020. New York has a team on-base percentage of .321, good for fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .377.

The Angels are 18-22 on the road. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .313 is fourteenth in the MLB. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with an OBP of .350.

The Angels won the last meeting 11-8. Mike Mayers recorded his second victory and Jared Walsh went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI for Los Angeles. Lucas Luetge took his first loss for New York.

