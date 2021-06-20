How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

In New York, the game is available on WPIX (the local CW affiliate in NY), which is available to stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

While in San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on YouTube TV.

This is one of 21 games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.