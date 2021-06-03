How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

The Tampa Bay Rays travel to face the New York Yankees on Thursday. Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (2-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.78 ERA, .84 WHIP, 97 strikeouts).

The Yankees are 14-17 against AL East opponents. New York’s team on-base percentage of .314 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with an OBP of .385.

The Rays have gone 15-10 against division opponents. Tampa Bay has hit 69 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the club with 13, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Jordan Montgomery earned his third victory and Gio Urshela went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for New York. Shane McClanahan registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

Live TV Streaming Option