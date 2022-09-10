How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Rays try to keep win streak alive against the Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays (78-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-56, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (10-7, 4.00 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (12-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -115, Rays -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays seek to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the New York Yankees.

New York is 83-56 overall and 48-22 at home. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.28 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 31-34 record in road games and a 78-58 record overall. The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.24.

Saturday’s game is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees are up 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 23 doubles, 55 home runs and 119 RBI for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 11-for-34 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Harold Ramirez has 20 doubles and five home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 17-for-42 with eight doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .201 batting average, 2.90 ERA, even run differential

Rays: 9-1, .294 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)