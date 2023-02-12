How to Watch ‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

About ‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Premiere

Chef Gordon Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind cooking gauntlet, a grand spectacle that takes place on a unique three-story stage. Each floor features a drastically different kitchen, from the sparkly clean top floor to the more challenging and ramshackle basement. Contestants will need to prove that they can achieve culinary excellence no matter what the circumstances, a trait Ramsay believes is vital to becoming a truly great chef.

For the show’s second season, Gordon Ramsay returns as a mentor for one of the three teams, with world-famous chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais captaining the other two. Each will attempt to lead one of their team members to victory in this ultimate cooking competition. With $250,000 on the line, as well as the opportunity to be mentored by all three chefs for a whole year, the battles are going to be fierce and the food is going to be decadent.

Can you watch ‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Next Level Chef: Season 2 and Fox as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Next Level Chef: Season 2 and Fox on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

