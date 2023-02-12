How to Watch ‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Premiere Live Online Without Cable
If when Super Bowl LVII ends you still have an appetite for excitement and competition, you’re in luck! Premiering Sunday, Feb. 12 right after the Super Bowl, the second season of “Next Level Chef” will keep you glued to the screen even after the big game has come to a close. Another red-hot cooking show from the mind of Gordon Ramsay, join contestants as they embark on the ultimate cooking adventure, all taking place on a grand three-story stage. You can watch Next Level Chef: Season 2 and Fox with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Premiere
Chef Gordon Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind cooking gauntlet, a grand spectacle that takes place on a unique three-story stage. Each floor features a drastically different kitchen, from the sparkly clean top floor to the more challenging and ramshackle basement. Contestants will need to prove that they can achieve culinary excellence no matter what the circumstances, a trait Ramsay believes is vital to becoming a truly great chef.
For the show’s second season, Gordon Ramsay returns as a mentor for one of the three teams, with world-famous chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais captaining the other two. Each will attempt to lead one of their team members to victory in this ultimate cooking competition. With $250,000 on the line, as well as the opportunity to be mentored by all three chefs for a whole year, the battles are going to be fierce and the food is going to be decadent.
Can you watch ‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Premiere for free?
Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Next Level Chef: Season 2 and Fox as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
You can watch ‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch Next Level Chef: Season 2 and Fox on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer
The next evolution in cooking competitions, as Gordon Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!
