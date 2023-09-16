How to Watch Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Online Without Cable

UFC action returns on Mexican Independence Day with Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2. Emanating live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the main event will feature a rematch between current UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso and former champ Valentina Shevchenko. The champs wants to leave no doubt as to who is the best flyweight in the world — the challenger wants her title back. You can watch Noche UFC: Grass vs. Shevchenko 2 this Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. ET (Prelims) and 10 p.m. ET (main card) on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or a subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. ET (prelims) / 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. ET (prelims) / 10 p.m. ET (main card) TV: ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes Location: T-Mobile Arena | The Park Vegas, 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena | The Park Vegas, 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or a subscription to ESPN+.

About Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2

At UFC 285, Grasso defeated Shevchenko with a face crank in the championship rounds to capture the Women’s Flyweight Title. Both fighters haven’t had a match since — they’ve been waiting for this rematch, and what a rematch it will be. Shevchenko is one of the most decorated UFC Women’s Flyweights of all time, and as champion, she set multiple records for the weight class, including most title wins (8), most consecutive title defenses (8), and most consecutive single title defenses by a woman (7). Grasso was born in Guadalajara, so this evening’s card means a little bit more, as it would for any athlete fighting on their country’s independence day. Grasso hasn’t lost since 2019 and has won her last five fights.

Elsewhere on the card, welterweight contender Kevin Holland faces rising Jack Della Maddalena in the action-packed co-main event. Holland sets out to derail the Maddalena hype train with his third-straight win, while Maddalena looks to extend his 15-fight win streak.

What devices can you use to stream Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

How to Stream Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Fubo.

