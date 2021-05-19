 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Oakland and Houston will play on Wednesday. Astros: Zack Greinke (3-1, 4.18 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (5-2, 4.93 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Athletics are 3-5 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has hit 56 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Ramon Laureano leads the team with 10, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Astros are 19-9 against AL West Division opponents. Houston has slugged .434, good for second in the American League. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a .596 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-5. Yusmeiro Petit notched his fifth victory and Laureano went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI for Oakland. Bryan Abreu took his second loss for Houston.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

