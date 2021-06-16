How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (5-4, 5.22 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (4-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -125, Angels +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Frankie Montas. Montas threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Athletics are 12-13 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 87 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Olson leads the team with 18, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Angels are 14-19 against division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 87 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 18, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-4. Frankie Montas earned his seventh victory and Sean Murphy went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Andrew Heaney took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.