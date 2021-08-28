 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. While in New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on YouTube TV.

The game is one of 21 games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-9, 3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -103, Yankees -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and New York will play on Saturday.

The Athletics are 35-31 in home games in 2020. Oakland is averaging 4.2 RBI per game this season. Matt Olson leads the team with 83 total runs batted in.

The Yankees are 37-27 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .325, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .378.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-2. Gerrit Cole earned his 13th victory and Judge went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for New York. Sean Manaea registered his ninth loss for Oakland.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
WPIX (The CW)-----
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.