MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming
On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants
- When: Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In San Francisco and Oakland, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 2.92 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-9, 4.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)
LINE: Athletics -112, Giants -105; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to play the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
The Athletics are 35-26 in home games in 2020. The Oakland offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .312.
The Giants are 37-25 on the road. San Francisco’s lineup has 186 home runs this season, Kris Bryant leads the club with 22 homers.
The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Tyler Rogers earned his fourth victory and Bryant went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Lou Trivino registered his fifth loss for Oakland.
