MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants

In San Francisco and Oakland, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 2.92 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-9, 4.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -112, Giants -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to play the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Athletics are 35-26 in home games in 2020. The Oakland offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .312.

The Giants are 37-25 on the road. San Francisco’s lineup has 186 home runs this season, Kris Bryant leads the club with 22 homers.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Tyler Rogers earned his fourth victory and Bryant went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Lou Trivino registered his fifth loss for Oakland.