MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on August 7, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $69.99

Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value) Price: $64.99

Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $64.99 / month tv.youtube.com

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Giants try to secure 2-game series win against the Athletics

San Francisco Giants (52-55, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-67, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-5, 3.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -236, Athletics +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics meet on Sunday in the second game of a two-game series. The Giants won the first, 7-3.

Oakland is 41-67 overall and 17-35 in home games. The Athletics are 14-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco is 52-55 overall and 23-28 on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams square off Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 16 home runs while slugging .459. Elvis Andrus is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 16 home runs, 37 walks and 56 RBI while hitting .251 for the Giants. Joey Bart is 9-for-26 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)