How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

The greatest show on Saturdays this fall might not always be in primetime, but it is certainly brought to you by Prime Time. Coached by Prime Time Deion Sanders, the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes have enthralled the college football world through the first three weeks of the season, but they will face their toughest task to date as they travel to Eugene, Oregon to battle the No. 10 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Autzen Stadium. The game is set to air on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET, and you can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT Location: Autzen Stadium | 2700 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401

Autzen Stadium | 2700 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401 TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

