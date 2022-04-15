 Skip to Content
How to Watch 'Outer Range' for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

The new Amazon Prime Video western drama “Outer Range” centers on a mystery at the edge of a rancher’s land and a family who discovers an unfathomable mystery buried beneath their home. The rancher fighting for his land is Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), whose life on the edge of the Wyoming wilderness has left him unprepared to grapple with the unknown. The “Outer Range” premiere airs on Amazon Prime Video Friday, April 15. Stream the pilot episode with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Outer Range’

About ‘Outer Range’

The silver-haired patriarch of a Wyoming ranching family, Royal Abbott is both possessive of his property and concerned for the safety of his family. His desire for a dream life with his loved ones is overshadowed by the sudden arrival of a young wayfarer. Autumn (Imogen Poots) claims to have recurring dreams of a mysterious symbol; one that shows up all across Abbott’s ranch. As she searches to understand its meaning, a sinkhole forms out in the field. Struggling to find an explanation and a way to close it back up, the family is faced with connotations that will test their faith amid harrowing paranormal experiences.

Brian Watkins created “Outer Range” as a western series with a twist. “I grew up out West, so the story is really personal for me,” he shared with Variety. “The West is a place where you can walk up to the edge of a tree line and feel like you’re looking into another world.” The show’s supernatural edge “came from the land itself,” explained Watkins. “We always say that the sci-fi in the show is not extra-terrestrial, it’s terrestrial. It’s very of the earth, it’s very of the land.” Stream the pilot episode Friday, April 15 with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘All the Old Knives’?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

Preview for ‘Outer Range’

