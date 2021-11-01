How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Portland plays Philadelphia for non-conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (3-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: 76ers -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Portland play in non-conference action.

Philadelphia finished 49-23 overall a season ago while going 29-7 at home. The 76ers averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.1 last season.

Portland went 23-19 in Western Conference action and 22-14 on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 47.1 from deep.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: None listed.