How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99-----
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Portland plays Philadelphia for non-conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (3-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: 76ers -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Portland play in non-conference action.

Philadelphia finished 49-23 overall a season ago while going 29-7 at home. The 76ers averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.1 last season.

Portland went 23-19 in Western Conference action and 22-14 on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 47.1 from deep.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: None listed.

