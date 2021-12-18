How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Ottawa visits Philadelphia for conference showdown

Ottawa Senators (9-17-1, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (11-12-5, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Ottawa square off in Eastern Conference action.

The Flyers are 4-9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 22 total minutes.

The Senators are 6-7-0 in conference games. Ottawa averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 21 total penalties.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 24 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 14 assists. Cam Atkinson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Drake Batherson leads the Senators with 19 total assists and has 28 points. Tkachuk has eight goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, five penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Derick Brassard: day to day (undisclosed).

Senators: None listed.