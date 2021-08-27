How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (2-1, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -230, Diamondbacks +191; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Rojas and the Diamondbacks will take on the Phillies Friday.

The Phillies are 36-28 on their home turf. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .311 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .401.

The Diamondbacks are 17-49 on the road. Arizona has hit 115 home runs as a team this season. Josh Rojas leads them with 11, averaging one every 34.4 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-7. Zac Gallen earned his second victory and Carson Kelly went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Arizona. Matt Moore registered his fourth loss for Philadelphia.