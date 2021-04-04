How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on April 4, 2021 Live Online: Live Stream, Channels, TV

On Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, formerly Fox Sports South, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Nationally, the game will air on ESPN, but it will be blacked out in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and the surrounding areas.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.