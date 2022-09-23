How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

Atlanta Braves (93-57, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (82-67, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-12, 3.38 ERA, .98 WHIP, 210 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -154, Braves +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia is 82-67 overall and 46-32 at home. The Phillies have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .317.

Atlanta is 41-31 in road games and 93-57 overall. The Braves have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

The teams play Friday for the 17th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 9-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 21 home runs, 41 walks and 81 RBI while hitting .276 for the Phillies. Matt Vierling is 12-for-31 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 38 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 11-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Braves: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (undisclosed), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (back), Spencer Strider: day-to-day (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)