How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox
- When: Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: NESN and NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV.
Philadelphia and Boston will face off on Friday. Red Sox: Martin Perez (1-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 61 strikeouts).
The Phillies are 14-8 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .380 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .524 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.
The Red Sox have gone 14-6 away from home. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .323, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with a mark of .399.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NESN
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•