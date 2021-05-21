How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV.

Philadelphia and Boston will face off on Friday. Red Sox: Martin Perez (1-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 61 strikeouts).

The Phillies are 14-8 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .380 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .524 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Red Sox have gone 14-6 away from home. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .323, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with a mark of .399.