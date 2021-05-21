 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV.

Philadelphia and Boston will face off on Friday. Red Sox: Martin Perez (1-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 61 strikeouts).

The Phillies are 14-8 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .380 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .524 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Red Sox have gone 14-6 away from home. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .323, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with a mark of .399.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.