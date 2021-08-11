MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: David Price (4-1, 3.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-3, 2.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +122, Dodgers -141; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 34-22 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .397.

The Dodgers have gone 32-25 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-0. Alex Vesia earned his second victory and Corey Seager went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. JD Hammer registered his first loss for Philadelphia.