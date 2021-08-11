 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: David Price (4-1, 3.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-3, 2.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +122, Dodgers -141; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 34-22 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .397.

The Dodgers have gone 32-25 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-0. Alex Vesia earned his second victory and Corey Seager went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. JD Hammer registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

