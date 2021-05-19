 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Zack Wheeler. Wheeler threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Miami.

Marlins: Trevor Rogers (5-2, 1.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 51 strikeouts).

The Phillies are 11-11 against NL East teams. Philadelphia has slugged .385 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .555 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Marlins have gone 4-6 against division opponents. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .289 is last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the lineup with an OBP of .357.

The Phillies won the last meeting 8-3. Archie Bradley secured his first victory and Ronald Torreyes went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBI for Philadelphia. Dylan Floro took his second loss for Miami.

