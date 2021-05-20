 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream Online on May 20, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Rogers. Rogers pitched 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one run on five hits with eight strikeouts against Philadelphia.

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-3, 4.06 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (1-0, 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts).

The Phillies are 11-12 against opponents from the NL East. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .315.

The Marlins are 5-6 against NL East Division opponents. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .290, last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the club with a mark of .355.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Trevor Rogers earned his sixth victory and Brian Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Zach Eflin took his third loss for Philadelphia.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

