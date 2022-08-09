How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on August 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies open 3-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (49-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -234, Marlins +194; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia has gone 30-25 at home and 60-48 overall. The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

Miami has a 26-31 record on the road and a 49-59 record overall. The Marlins have gone 30-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 52 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 13-for-36 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .235 for the Marlins. Charles Leblanc is 12-for-27 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .292 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)