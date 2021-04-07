Streaming TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on April 7, 2021 Live No Cable

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, while in Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

After losing their season opener, the Mets picked up their first win of the season over the Phillies last night by a score of 8-4.

