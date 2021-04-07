Streaming TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on April 7, 2021 Live No Cable
On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets
- When: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, while in Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
After losing their season opener, the Mets picked up their first win of the season over the Phillies last night by a score of 8-4.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|SportsNet NY
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•