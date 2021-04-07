 Skip to Content
Streaming TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on April 7, 2021 Live No Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, while in Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

After losing their season opener, the Mets picked up their first win of the season over the Phillies last night by a score of 8-4.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

