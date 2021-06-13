How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -131, Yankees +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and New York will play on Sunday.

The Phillies are 20-12 on their home turf. Philadelphia is hitting a collective batting average of .239 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .329.

The Yankees are 16-15 on the road. New York’s team on-base percentage of .316 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with an OBP of .382.

The Phillies won the last meeting 8-7. Archie Bradley recorded his second victory and Bryce Harper went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI for Philadelphia. Aroldis Chapman registered his second loss for New York.