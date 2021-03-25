Spring Training 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees on March 25 Live Online

On Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In addition to fuboTV, you can also stream the game with Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If you are a Yankees fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on YES Network all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.