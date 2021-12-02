How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Suns face the Pistons on 17-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Detroit Pistons (4-17, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (18-3, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to extend its 17-game win streak with a victory over Detroit.

The Suns are 9-2 on their home court. Phoenix is fourth in the league with 112.2 points and is shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Pistons are 2-9 on the road. Detroit ranks sixth in the league with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 23.2 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton is shooting 66.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Pistons. Jerami Grant is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 10-0, averaging 112.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 102.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (knee), Devin Booker: day to day (hamstring).

Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).