How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Phoenix on 3-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (31-47, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (62-16, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Phoenix looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Suns are 9-4 against the rest of their division. Phoenix ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Cameron Johnson shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.

The Lakers are 3-11 in division games. Los Angeles has a 12-20 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 140-111 on March 14, with Devin Booker scoring 30 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 26.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Suns. Landry Shamet is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LeBron James is averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 121.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 115.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (rest), Jae Crowder: out (ankle), Deandre Ayton: out (rest).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).