How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Winnipeg plays Pittsburgh on 3-game road skid

Winnipeg Jets (17-14-6, sixth in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (25-10-5, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -186, Jets +154; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg visits Pittsburgh looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Penguins are 11-5-2 at home. Pittsburgh is third in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Kris Letang with 0.9.

The Jets are 7-8-5 on the road. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Nov. 22, Pittsburgh won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 21 goals, adding 19 assists and collecting 40 points. Bryan Rust has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 19 total assists and has 40 points. Mark Scheifele has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 8.2 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Jets: Ville Heinola: out (covid-19 protocol), Nathan Beaulieu: out (covid-19 protocol), Brenden Dillon: out (covid-19).