How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on August 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates take 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (59-59, fifth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-72, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (5-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.93 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -194, Pirates +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Boston Red Sox as losers of six in a row.

Pittsburgh has a 24-31 record at home and a 45-72 record overall. The Pirates rank 10th in the NL with 115 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Boston is 59-59 overall and 30-29 on the road. The Red Sox are 41-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 18 home runs while slugging .459. Kevin Newman is 9-for-40 with a double and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 58 extra base hits (32 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs). Tommy Pham is 13-for-46 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Mitch Keller: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)