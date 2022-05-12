MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 12, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio).

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Reds face the Pirates looking to break road skid

Cincinnati Reds (7-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-16, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (0-0, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -139, Reds +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will look to stop their 13-game road skid in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 7-7 in home games and 13-16 overall. The Pirates have an 11-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati has a 5-9 record in home games and a 7-24 record overall. The Reds have a 0-4 record in games decided by one run.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has a .327 batting average to rank 11th on the Pirates, and has eight doubles. Ben Gamel is 14-for-36 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Pham has five doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .245 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 12-for-37 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 4-6, .245 batting average, 7.95 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)