How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (4-0, 2.82 ERA, .94 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-4, 3.74 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +163, Dodgers -189; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh’s Frazier puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers.

The Pirates are 13-16 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .349, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .490 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Dodgers are 15-15 on the road. The Los Angeles pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.26. Trevor Bauer leads the team with a 2.41 earned run average.

