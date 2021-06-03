How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Pirates Thursday. Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-5, 4.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 55 strikeouts).

The Pirates are 10-15 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has hit 37 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with seven, averaging one every 26.7 at-bats.

The Marlins are 12-18 in road games. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .295, led by Corey Dickerson with a mark of .348.