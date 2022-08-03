MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates bring 1-0 series advantage over Brewers into game 2

Milwaukee Brewers (57-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-62, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0); Pirates: Tyler Beede (1-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -201, Pirates +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pittsburgh has a 22-29 record in home games and a 41-62 record overall. The Pirates have gone 21-45 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Milwaukee has gone 31-26 in road games and 57-46 overall. The Brewers have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .419.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 15 home runs while slugging .443. Oneil Cruz is 7-for-31 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 21 home runs while slugging .469. Kolten Wong is 16-for-34 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .184 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (right forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)